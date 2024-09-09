SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,956 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 95,562 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 773.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

