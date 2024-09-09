Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $39,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

