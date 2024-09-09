Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lowered by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

