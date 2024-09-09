Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.