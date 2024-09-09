Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $66,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

