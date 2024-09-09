TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.54 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,125 shares of company stock worth $7,877,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Barclays dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

