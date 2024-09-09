TD Asset Management Inc Has $20.84 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $8,781,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

