TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Lowered by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

