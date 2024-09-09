Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 14%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 114,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,464,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.54.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

