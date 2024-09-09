Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,425,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,410 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.08 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

