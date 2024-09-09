Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $798.51 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $809.09 and its 200-day moving average is $676.04.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

