The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.24. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

