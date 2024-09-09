The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.