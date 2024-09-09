The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 309,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

