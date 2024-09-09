The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) COO Sells $12,129,356.16 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

