The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,053 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $213.85. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

