The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $360.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

