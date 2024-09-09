The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.80. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $109,134.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $586,529 in the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

