The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average is $325.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

