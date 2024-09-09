The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

