The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

