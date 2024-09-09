Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Toast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

