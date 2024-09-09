Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $35,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $138.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $16,630,075. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

