TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.73.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

