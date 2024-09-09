TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.73.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
