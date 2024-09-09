TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.