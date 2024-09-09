TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

