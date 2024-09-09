TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,294.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,380.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,276.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,283 shares of company stock worth $75,790,191. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.