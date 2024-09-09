TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 603.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,551,089. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $139.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -411.41 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

