TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

