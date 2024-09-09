TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 35,988.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

