UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE UBS opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in UBS Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

