UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $42.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.82.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.05 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
