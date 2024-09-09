UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $42.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get UDR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in UDR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.05 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.