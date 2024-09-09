UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UiPath by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

