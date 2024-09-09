UiPath’s (PATH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,423,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

