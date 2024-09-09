Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Up 8%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 5,206,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,982,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Stock Up 11.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Resources

In other Upland Resources news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,577,909.27). Insiders have acquired 2,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,900,000 in the last 90 days. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.