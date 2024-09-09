Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,915 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 106.1% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lemonade by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMND opened at $18.40 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

