Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 50.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.1 %

DEI opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

