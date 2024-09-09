Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 191.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $421.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

