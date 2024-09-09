Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,059 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

