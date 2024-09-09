Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,073 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 2,261 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

