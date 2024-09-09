Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 499 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 2.2 %

PTC stock opened at $164.76 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

