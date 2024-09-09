Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,368 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Magna International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

