Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 3.5 %

APTV stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.