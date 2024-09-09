Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE OXY opened at $52.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.