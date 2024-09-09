Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.93 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

