Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $120.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

