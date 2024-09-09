Van ECK Associates Corp Has $266,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $13,699,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,070 shares of company stock worth $366,171. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

