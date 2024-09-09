Van ECK Associates Corp Has $409,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.