Van ECK Associates Corp Has $488,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $64.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.