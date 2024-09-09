Van ECK Associates Corp Has $535,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

