Van ECK Associates Corp Has $660,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

